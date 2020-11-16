Azerbaijan once again proved its adherence to universal values - Turkish gov’t

By giving Armenia 10 more days for leaving Kalbajar, Azerbaijan has once again proved its adherence to universal values, the Turkish government told Trend.

Ankara continues to support brotherly Azerbaijan and all its steps to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict said the government.

On November 15, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said that Armenia sent through Russia a request to extend the period for leaving Kalbajar district until November 25, and Azerbaijan gave its consent to this.

Hajiyev stressed that the schedule for leaving Aghdam and Lachin has not changed - until November 20 and December 1, respectively.

News.Az