Azerbaijan, OPEC Fund for International Development discuss enhancing bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Head of the OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for enhancing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the OPEC Fund for International Development, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“As part of our visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we met with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the head of the OPEC Fund for International Development. During the meeting, we exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations and explored prospects for joint activities within projects aimed at utilizing renewable energy sources and financing the private sector,” the minister noted.

News.Az