Azerbaijan opens another trading house in China

The third trading house of Azerbaijan has been opened in China's Qingdao with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and organization of Trade Representation at the Azerbaijani embassy in Beijing, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the opening was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to China, Akram Zeynalli, trade representative, Teymur Nadiroglu, and from the Chinese side - a member of the Standing Committee of the Qingdao City Government, Liu Jianjun.

"The Trading House of Azerbaijan, located on an area of 245 square meters, presents 45 types of domestic products and investment, transport, transit, and tourism potential of our country," it added.

The previous two trading houses were opened in 2018 and 2019.

News.Az