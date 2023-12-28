Azerbaijan opens carpet weaving center in Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Islimi" carpet weaving center has opened in Azerbaijan's city of Lachin, News.Az reports.

Lachin has always been well known for its carpets since ancient times. The center, which will produce carpets reflecting the patterns of Lachin, will also offer employment opportunities for city residents.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur economic region Masim Mammadov, employees of “Baki Abadlig Xidmeti” LLC, "Lachin Abadlig Xidmeti" OJSC and others attended the opening ceremony.

The participants also familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the center.

News.Az