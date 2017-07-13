Azerbaijan opens Center for Maintenance and Repair of Communication Means for Armed Forces - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, works are being continued to develop the capabilities of the Armed Forces’ communication means,

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense participated in the opening of the Center for Maintenance and Repair of Communication means of the Armed Forces on July 13.

Communication means play a major role in ensuring uninterrupted, stable, operational and covert management of units in modern battle. The newly established center in the shortest possible time will provide maintenance and repair of all types of stationary and mobile modern military communication equipment used by the troops.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has been reported on the combat capabilities, the purpose and equipping of command and staff vehicles set up on wheeled vehicles with the participation of local and foreign specialists and other vehicles.

Defense Ministry leadership inspected the laboratories located on the territory of the center, assigned for current and medium repairs of modern communication facilities, including other office and administrative premises, as well as storages.

Minister of Defense gave appropriate instructions in connection with the expansion of the activities and opportunities of the center.

