Azerbaijan opens criminal case against two detained Armenian saboteurs

A criminal case has been initiated against two Armenian saboteurs detained in Azerbaijan, said a joint statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to the information, two members of the sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces were detained while trying to violate the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 26, on the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, passing through the territory of the village of Razdere, Zangilan district.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has opened a criminal case against the detained Hovakimyan Harut Yuriki and Ghazaryan Karen Ashoti under articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior agreement with the use of firearms), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying firearms by a group of persons by prior agreement), 283.2.1 (initiation of national, racial or religious enmity with the use of violence or with the threat of its use) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior agreement, with the use of violence) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Based on the collected evidence, Harut Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan were arrested as suspects and brought to the investigation.

Currently, the necessary investigative measures on the criminal case are being taken.

News.Az