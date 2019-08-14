Azerbaijan opens new military hospital in frontline zone (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, confident reforms are being carried out in the field of military capability development, improving the service, social and living conditions of military personnel, protecting the health of servicemen, strengthening the logistic support of the army and creating military infrastructure that meets modern standards, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

On the instructions of the country's leadership, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry attended the opening of a new military hospital in the frontline zone to report on the work done in this area to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In the beginning, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the hospital, paid tribute to his memory.

According to the report, the military hospital with 150 beds occupies an area of 6 hectares. A headquarters building, a single-floor building of pathological anatomy, a building equipped with an oxygenation apparatus and a transformer for a constant supply of oxygen, as well as a water reservoir with a capacity of 450 cubic meters, a soldier’s mess hall, the ration and clothing depots, a bath-laundry and a boiler complex, a car parking with 60 parking lots and checkpoint were built here.

The two-story building of the diagnostic center with an area of 7,267 square meters was also built in the military hospital. A blood bank, laboratories, treatment rooms, a manipulation room, a 9-bed intensive care unit, surgical operating block, a medical supplies warehouse, an emergency room, food halls for patients, a pharmacy, a dental, ophthalmological, disinfection, gynecological, and ENT, therapeutic, radiological and computed tomography, endoscopic, dermatological departments, as well as an efferent therapy cabinet were established in the center.

All conditions for the treatment and provision of high-level medical services to the military personnel have been created. The equipment in use was manufactured in Germany, the US, Japan, and other developed countries.

The hospital is equipped with a biological treatment device, UPS system for uninterrupted power supply of surgical operations, a reserve generator, water, gas, heating. A group of two reanimobiles was created and a helipad for evacuation was built on the territory to provide emergency medical care.

The minister of defense got acquainted with the conditions created in the new military hospital, met with the medical staff and congratulated on Eid al-Adha and gave relevant instructions in connection with the organization of the medical service.

News.Az

