Azerbaijan opens new military unit complex of State Border Service in Gubadli

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new military unit complex of the State Border Service in Gubadli district.

Chief of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev reported to President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Chief of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the complex.

News.Az