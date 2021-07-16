Azerbaijan opens new military unit in liberated Aghdam (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities on the comprehensive provision, organization of troops' service, and improvement of social and living conditions in the units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the liberated territories are being carried out.

Another modular military unit supplied with modern equipment was commissioned in the territory of the Aghdam region to organize combat duty and troops' service at a high level, as well as to provide living conditions of military personnel, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

It should be noted that the military unit’s office premises are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

Army Corps Commander, Major General Hikmat Hasanov conveyed the Defense Minister’s congratulations on the occasion of the commissioning military unit to the military personnel and wished them success. A group of distinguished servicemen was presented with valuable gifts at the ceremony.

The building of new military units in other liberated territories is proceeding as planned.

News.Az