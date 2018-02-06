Azerbaijan opens trade representation in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of Azerbaijan’s trade representative office has been held the in China’s capital city of Beijing.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Economy that an Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Chinese officials attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister Shahin Mustafayev underlined that China is one of the main foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan. He noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Chinese companies are rapidly developing.

Mustafayev said that that the opening of Azerbaijan’s trade representative office in Beijing will play an important role in developing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev “on appointing trade representatives in the embassies and consulates of Azerbaijan abroad", last year the trade representative of Azerbaijan was established in China and Teymur Nadiroghlu was appointed as a trade representative of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China.

Along with the People's Republic of China, Azerbaijan has trade representatives in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, as well as in the countries of Central European.

News.Az