Azerbaijan opens trade representative office in Israel's Tel Aviv
- 29 Jul 2021 12:30
- Politics
The office of the Azerbaijan Trade Representation opened in Israel’s Tel Aviv on Thursday, the Israeli Embassy in Baku said.
"Today is an important day in the history of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations," the embassy noted.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Tourism of Israel Yoel Razvozov.