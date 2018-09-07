Azerbaijan, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s charge d'affaires in the Netherlands Jalal Mirzayev has met with the newly-elected Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias to discuss cooperation between the country and the organization.

Fernando Arias hailed Azerbaijan’s supporting his bid to be elected as the OPCW chief.

They exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including the organisation’s activities, Azerbaijan’s membership of the OPCW Executive Committee and the country’s forthcoming presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement.

