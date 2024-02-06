Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev on February 6.

Omuraliev is on a visit to Azerbaijan to observe the snap presidential elections, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Turkic States.

Azerbaijan is actively working to expand cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. The recent intensification of relations with the member states of the Organization of Turkic States creates good opportunities for the effective use of the existing cooperation potential.

Bayramov noted the symbolic significance of snap presidential elections for Azerbaijan, which for the first time in the history of independence will be held throughout the country. While speaking about the Foreign Ministry’s preparatory work as part of organizing the electoral process, Bayramov emphasized the active participation of regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States as observers, which testifies to the transparency of the process.

Omuraliev expressed satisfaction that another visit to Azerbaijan coincided with the historic presidential elections. He expressed confidence that the election results will serve the country’s development and well-being.

The snap presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

News.Az