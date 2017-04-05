Azerbaijan organizes foreign students’ trip to Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry has today organized a trip to the Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil district.

APA reports that Deputy Minister of Education Firudun Gurbanov, a group of foreign students studying at the Azerbaijani universities and media representatives took part in the trip.



Gurbanov informed foreign students about the history of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Speaking about the atrocities committed by Armenians in the Jojug Marjanli village, the deputy minister noted that the village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. “It was liberated by the Azerbaijani army from the Armenian occupation during the Horadiz operation in 1994. Living in the village has been impossible till the April battles occurred in 2016, as Lele Tepe height was under Armenian occupation. However, after the liberation of the height by the Azerbaijani armed forces, safely living in the village became possible,” he said.



Gurbanov noted that as a result of occupation, one school and one library were destroyed in Jojug Marjanli.



The students were informed about the restoration measures, mine clearance and construction work that are being conducted under the presidential order in Jojug Marjanli village.



The students familiarized with the construction work at a newly established school in Jojug Marjanli. They were informed that the construction of the school where 15 students will study at, was started in February this year.



The guests also visited the Haziyevs who have been living in Jojug Marjanli for more than 20 years.



The visitors planted trees in the village.

News.Az

News.Az