Azerbaijan organizes service activities of military police in Lachin city, Zabukh, Sus villages (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The service activities of the Azerbaijan Army military police units have been organized in Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Security measures are carried out in these territories by the military police.

Day-and-night service is organized at stationary and mobile checkpoints recently established in the settlements, as well as pass control and control over the implementation of the daily routine by servicemen during service and combat duty are carried out.

At checkpoints, patrolling service is carried out, the protection of facilities is organized, a record of vehicles entering the territory is maintained, the movement of military vehicles is coordinated, and convoys are escorted to provide safety.

In addition, mine detection activities and the organization of guard service are carried out in the area with the involvement of dogs specially trained in a cynological center functioning under the military police.

News.Az