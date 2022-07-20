Azerbaijan, OTIF discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Secretary General of the Intergovernmental Organization for International Carriage by Rail (OTIF) Wolfgang Küpper, who is on a visit to Baku, the ministry told News.Az.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and OTIF, transport and transit opportunities in the country and reforms being implemented in the railway sector were discussed at the meeting.

Wolfgang Küpper was informed about the Horadiz–Aghband railway line, which is part of the Zangazur Corridor, and the regional importance of the project was emphasized.

They also exchanged views on participation in international projects aimed at the development of international corridors and prospects for regional cooperation.

On July 20, Secretary General Wolfgang Küpper is expected to visit the territories liberated from occupation, as well as familiarize himself with the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line.

News.Az