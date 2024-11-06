Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan outlines initiatives to strengthen Organization of Turkic States

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday highlighted the country’s initiatives to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Minister Bayramov on Wednesday addressed 11th meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, News.Az reports.

“In his remarks, Minister Bayramov touched upon the prospects of cooperation within the OTS in the fields of economy, trade, transport and communications, energy security, digital technologies, culture, etc., Azerbaijan’s initiatives and views on strengthening the Organization, as well as the country’s preparations for COP29,” the Foreign Ministry posted on X.



FM Bayramov also took to X to express his satisfaction with the participation in the OTS ministerial meeting in Bishkek.

“Based on the strategic vision put forward by H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, that “the Turkic world is our family”, Azerbaijan is always ready to support the initiatives aimed at the development of cooperation and strengthening the OTS,” the top diplomat wrote.


News.Az 

