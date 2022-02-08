Azerbaijan: Over 12.2 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 43,126 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,652 citizens received the first dose, 2,204 – the second dose and 37,270 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 12,261,740 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,252,035 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,754,599 people - the second dose and 2,255,106 people booster dose.

News.Az