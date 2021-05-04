Azerbaijan: Over 19,200 vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 19,286 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,702 citizens, and the second one to 14,584 citizens.

To date, 1,536,328 citizens have been vaccinated, 980,005 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 556,323 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az