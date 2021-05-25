Azerbaijan: Over 2 million vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 34,287 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 25, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 24,233 citizens, and the second one to 10,054 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,021,371 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,158,631 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 862,740 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az