Azerbaijan: Over 2.6 million people vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 37,162 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 10, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 32,670 citizens, and the second one to 4,492 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,662,038 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,712,118 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 949,920 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az