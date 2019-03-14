Azerbaijan, Pakistan agree to promote defense cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote the defense cooperation between the two countries.

This agreement was reached at a meeting between Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Times of Islamabad reported.

The minister said Pakistan views Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, resources, progressive outlook and fast growing economy. He reiterated Pakistan's support to Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh. He also reiterated strong desire to strengthen Pakistan's partnership with Azerbaijan in all fields including defense cooperation.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's continued support on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh at all international fora and assured Azeri support on the issue of Kashmir in all fora in future.

The ambassador said that both brotherly countries are exploring more areas of future cooperation and people to people contact has already enhanced which is a sign of healthy relations between the two countries.

He informed that Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is scheduled to pay a bilateral visit to Pakistan from 21-23 of this month and would also witness Pakistan Day Parade. He further informed that paratroopers and a military contingent of Azerbaijan will also participate in the said Parade.

