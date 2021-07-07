Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce to boost bilateral economic ties – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce will give the necessary impetus to the improvement of economic relations between the two countries, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee told journalists on Wednesday.

The diplomat regarded the establishment of the joint Chamber as a very important occasion in the history of Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral ties.

“We hope that this platform will provide a lot of facilitation to the private sector, business entities and corporate leaders from both countries to come together and engage in a mutually beneficial partnership,” he said.

“We expect that the corporate circles in Azerbaijan as well as in Pakistan will become members of this chamber and will start engaging with each other,” the ambassador noted.

Hayee pointed out that there is immense potential.

“We see potential in agriculture, industry, information technology, startups. Above all - in the tourism sector. Both are beautiful countries, we have a lot to offer,” he said.

Hayee also said that he would like to see more tourists coming from Pakistan to Azerbaijan and vise versa.

“We hope that very soon we will be able to start direct flights between two countries that will reduce the travel journey and it will facilitate not only tourism but also businesses,” the diplomat added.

“We understand that we have excellent diplomatic, political and defense-related ties. The economic side of this partnership is relatively lower than we would like to see,” the ambassador said, expressing hope that the mentioned Chamber of Commerce will compensate for low progress in the economic partnership.

News.Az