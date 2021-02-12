Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss deepening cooperation in health sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev held a meeting with Pakistani ambassador to the country Bilal Hayee.

“We held a very productive meeting, during which we discussed deepening bilateral engagement in the critical areas of health sector,” Ambassador Hayee tweeted.

“Avenues for cooperation in the health sector were discussed with particular focus on pharma products, surgical instruments and medical education. Both sides agreed to remain engaged,” the Pakistani Embassy in Baku wrote on its Twitter page.

News.Az