Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss defense, security and military cooperation

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade has met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza to discuss defense, security and military cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing that Pakistan has welcomed the victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War and the liberation of territories from occupation, General Nadeem Raza congratulated the ambassador on this occasion. He said that Pakistan always supported Azerbaijan`s just position on the settlement of the conflict. Praising the development of fraternal relations between the two countries, the General said that the Pakistan Armed Forces attach importance to the exchange of experience with the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

Ambassador Ali Alizade highlighted the latest provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the current situation in the region following the joint statement dated November 10, 2020. Noting that Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoy relations of friendship and cooperation based on solid foundations and reflecting the will of the two brotherly peoples, the ambassador stressed that the countries have a strategic partnership in the most significant areas of these relations, including defense, security, and military.

Hailing Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War, Alizade thanked the Pakistani people and government, as well as the Pakistan Armed Forces for their moral and political support.

The sides exchanged views on the efforts of Pakistan and Azerbaijan to ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az