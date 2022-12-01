Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Pakistani delegation first visited the Alley of Martyrs and paid tribute to the memory of sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Hasanov expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan. The minister noted that there is traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two countries` peoples, as well as Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and strategic partnership are developing.

Conveying the greetings of the minister of defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi stressed the importance of such meetings and mutual ties in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The significance of developing both bilateral and trilateral joint military cooperation with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye was emphasized during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az