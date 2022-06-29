Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss further expansion of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with a delegation led by Commander of the Pakistani Air Force, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Pakistani delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Hasanov stressed that there is traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and bilateral relations and strategic partnership are developing.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the Commander of the Pakistani Air Force emphasized that there are historically friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries. It was noted that Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations have expanded in various directions and strengthened significantly and that there is a great potential for bilateral military cooperation.

The sides discussed issues of further expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres.

News.Az