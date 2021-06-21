Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday met with a delegation led by Chief of the Pakistani Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), where they laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Then, an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. The guest passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were played. General Qamar Javed Bajwa signed the "Book of Honor" following the protocol.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the growing friendship and mutual trust between the two peoples, as well as Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and strategic partnership. The sides also discussed the main areas of international military cooperation between the two countries.

The defense minister noted that under the command of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev the Patriotic War ended with a glorious victory of the Azerbaijan Army, and our lands were liberated from the occupation. The minister gave the guest detailed information on the successful military operations carried out by the Azerbaijan Army and the combat experience gained by our Army in this war.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation, Hasanov thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for supporting the fair position of Azerbaijan at all levels and within the international organizations, as well as for the humanitarian aid and moral support provided to our country.

Noting that friendly relations between the leaders of the two countries play a significant role in the development of ties between the two states, Hasanov stressed the importance of holding such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

In his turn, the Chief of the Pakistani Army Staff congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War and ensuring the territorial integrity of the country, wished the mercy of Almighty Allah to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who became Shehid and healing to the wounded.

Noting that there are historically friendly ties between our peoples, General Bajwa stressed that these relations, as in other spheres, have made a great contribution to the development of bilateral military cooperation between our countries.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, he once again brought to the attention that Pakistani specialists are ready to get involved in the process of clearance of the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance. The General also noted that there is a wide potential for elevating the military cooperation of the two countries to a qualitatively new level.

During the discussion of cooperation development prospects in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, an agreement was reached on the joint use of mountain training centers, mountain training of military personnel, as well as conducting joint exercises.

The sides stressing that military relations meet the interests of both countries noted the necessity to increase efforts in this sphere. The sides also exchanged views on the organization of mutual visits of servicemen to hold an exchange of experience and a number of other issues.

