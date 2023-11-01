Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 1, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by Chief of Pakistan’s Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Pakistani delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Prior to the meeting, the Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and paid tribute to the memory of sons of the Motherland, who became Shehids for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held in the Defense Ministry.

The guest passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of both countries were performed. The “Book of Honor” was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the Pakistani delegation and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The minister stressed that bilateral and trilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye is based on friendly and fraternal relations, highlighted the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

General A. Munir thanked for hospitality and expressed condolences regarding Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The Chief of Pakistan’s Army Staff emphasized the importance of such meetings in the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan military cooperation and highlighted the necessity for staff talks and expansion of relations between headquarters of the types of troops of the two countries’ armies.

The meeting also discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres.

Then the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Pakistani delegation.

At the meeting hosted by the General Staff, it was mentioned that military relations and strategic partnership between the two countries are developing.

The significance of increasing the intensity of bilateral and trilateral joint exercises was also stressed.

Then, a meeting was conducted at the Azerbaijan Air Force headquarters with the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov. A detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest was held.

At the end of the meetings, the sides exchanged gifts.

News.Az