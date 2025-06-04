Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met on Wednesday with Qasim Mohiuddin, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan.

The meeting emphasized the strong strategic partnership between the two countries. Speaker Gafarova fondly recalled Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Azerbaijan last week, as well as the trilateral summit held in Lachin between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. She noted that the summit was of great importance in strengthening ties among the three brotherly nations, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin spoke about the deep-rooted friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He also briefed the Speaker on the Pakistan-India conflict and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s consistent support across all areas.

Speaker Gafarova reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for resolving the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means, in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. She also praised Pakistan’s strong support for Azerbaijan’s just stance during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The meeting highlighted the positive role of interparliamentary cooperation in advancing bilateral relations. Speaker Gafarova referenced her official visit to Pakistan in 2021 and her engagement with counterparts during international events held there. The sides underscored the close ties between the legislative bodies of both countries in bilateral and multilateral formats, and the significance of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye trilateral cooperation framework.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

