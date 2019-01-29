Azerbaijan, Pakistan enjoy enough potential to further increase bilateral trade volume

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Azerbaijan had enough potential to further increase their bilateral trade volume by exploring the existing opportunities, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada said in an interview with UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News.

He expressed his satisfaction over the growth of bilateral trade between the two countries, which witnessed an increase by about 25 percent.

The ambassador said the two countries could strengthen their cooperation in energy sector as Azerbaijan had already offered the supply of oil and oil products. He further informed that the two countries also agreed to work together in other sectors including agriculture. Pakistan could import its agricultural products from Azerbaijan whereas on the other hand, it could export rice, fruits, sports goods and surgical instruments to Azerbaijan, he opined.

The envoy also stressed upon enhancing people to people contacts and informed that Azerbaijan had increased the number of visitors from Pakistan to more than 40,000.

Tourists from Pakistan had been visiting the most popular cities like Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, etc; similarly, a number of Azerbaijan tourists were also visiting Pakistan, he added.

The ambassador shared that the two countries could further cement their ties through the cultural, education and science exchange programmes. Alizada suggested that they could provide students' scholarships under education and research exchange programmes. The envoy said they had also been regularly arranging different programmes in Pakistan to highlight their national events to further strengthen the closer ties.

Alizada also expressed his leadership's desire to further strengthen the defence ties with Pakistan.

He noted that their countries had been the victims of terrorism and extremism, and lauded Pakistan's huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

News.Az

