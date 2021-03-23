Azerbaijan, Pakistan enjoy high level of strategic partnership relations: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Pakistan Day.

“We convey our warm felicitations and best wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Pakistan Day,” the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

It stressed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoy high level of strategic partnership relations built on solid foundations of a shared faith and heritage.

News.Az