Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore opportunities to develop trade relations

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov held a meeting with President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Muhammad Shakeel Munir and ICCI Board members, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The ICCI president hailed the development of sincere relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Providing information about the structure and activities of ICCI, Munir spoke about the Chamber’s future activities aimed at developing trade relations between the two countries.

Praising the high level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, Ambassador Farhadov emphasized the importance of boosting economic and trade relations.

The diplomat spoke about the potential of import-export products between the two countries and highly appreciated the active role businessmen from both countries are playing in this direction.

The sides also underlined the importance of SOCAR’s LNG supplies to Pakistan in terms of expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries.

