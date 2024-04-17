Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye further advancing cooperation in defense industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev received Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mustafayev noted that Pakistan was one of the first states to support Azerbaijan's independence, News.Az reports citing the Defence Industry Ministry.

The minister emphasized that the foundation of relations between the two countries was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, and currently, thanks to the successful continuation of this policy by President Ilham Aliyev, bilateral ties have reached the level of strategic alliance.

For his part, Hayee said Azerbaijan and Pakistan have established strong friendly ties, which are developing in an upward direction.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the need to further develop cooperation in the defense industry, as well as in political, trade and economic spheres, in the fields of defense, security, culture, education and others.

News.Az