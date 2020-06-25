Azerbaijan, Pakistan hail bilateral ties, defense cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan and the Islamabad-based Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) on Wednesday co-organized a webinar on "Azerbaijan-Pakistan Defense Cooperation: Successes & Opportunities" dedicated to the 102nd Anniversary of Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

Delivering opening remarks, CGSS Executive Director, Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram stated that it is an honor for CGSS to organize this webinar and honoring the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the CGSS said in a statement.

He stressed the strong bond that the two countries share.

Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, former National Security Advisor of Pakistan, who joined the webinar as a guest of honor, said that it is a great occasion to commemorate the sacrifices and contributions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces. He further stressed that Azerbaijan’s ability to maintain national security is exceedingly praiseworthy. He also mentioned that Pakistan extends unconditional support to Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Pakistan envisions a great and common future with Azerbaijan in multiple sectors.

Making his remarks in the webinar, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada stated that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound by the relations of strong friendship and strategic partnership which have solid roots and reflect the will of our fraternal nations.

“One of the most important and main pillars of this brotherly relationship is also our cooperation and strategic partnership in defense, security and military fields and thanks to the efforts and positive views of the leadership of both countries our relations are in upward trajectory in these fields as well,” the diplomat said.

Extending congratulations on Armed Forces Day of Azerbaijan to the people of his country, Supreme Commander in Chief and staff members of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, Ambassador Ali Alizada said that despite having the conflict with aggressor country Armenia which occupied 20% of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan in the early independence years of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Azerbaijan has made greatest strides in Armed Forces building and by the leadership of Supreme Commander in Chief Azerbaijan Army became one of the strongest armies in the region and are capable to liberate occupied territories any time.

The ambassador also noted that Pakistan Armed Forces’ and its leaderships’ support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and demand of unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupational forces from internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan is commendable and very much appreciated by the government and people of Azerbaijan. He thanked Pakistan Armed Forces and its leadership for continued cooperation and expressed his confidence for further strengthening bilateral relations in the years ahead.

The webinar was moderated by Palwasha Nawaz, CGSS Project Executive, and was attended by 45 participants from diverse backgrounds. The webinar was also broadcast live on different social media platforms.

News.Az