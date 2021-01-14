Azerbaijan, Pakistan ink agreement on prevention and mitigation of emergencies (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his official visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Expressing congratulations to Azerbaijan on the liberation of the occupied territories, the Pakistani minister stressed that his country has always supported Azerbaijan's just position based on international law.

Minister Bayramov underlined that Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan and noted with satisfaction the unequivocal support shown by Pakistan at all levels during the Great Patriotic War, especially by the Pakistani People.

Emphasizing the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, the sides discussed developing bilateral cooperation, as well as mutual support within international organizations.

It was noted that the exchange of high-level visits between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the further development of relations between the two countries in trade, economy, agriculture, energy, transport, tourism and other fields. They discussed people-to-people contacts, as well as expanding cooperation in the field of education, and stressed the development of relations between ADA University and the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, the ministers signed an agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the area of prevention, limitation and mitigation of emergency consequences.

News.Az