Azerbaijan, Pakistan ink memorandum of cooperation in space field

Azercosmos Space Agency of Azerbaijan and SUPARCO Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission signed a memorandum of understanding, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The memorandum provides for cooperation on various directions in this area.

Chairman of the Board at Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov noted that the memorandum is important in terms of improving space services, and further expanding the space program, including the development of spatial information between the two countries.

In his turn, Chairman of SUPARCO Amer Nadeem stressed that this document will create broad opportunities for joint activities in the name of successful development and the future of the country.

News.Az