Azerbaijan, Pakistan mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

Azerbaijan looks forward to further strengthening of strategic ties with Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on the occasion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. We send our best wishes to the Government & brotherly People of Pakistan on this occasion. Looking forward to further strengthening of Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic ties,” the ministry noted.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also made a post on Twitter on the occasion of 30 years of diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Baku.

"Today, Pakistan and Azerbaijan are celebrating 30 years of establishment of warm, friendly ties rooted in shared values and culture manifest in dynamic engagement at bilateral and multilateral fora," the ministry said.

