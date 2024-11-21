Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull intensifying joint military exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with Chief of the Pakistani Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir in Karachi.

Valiyev emphasized that the development of cooperation with friendly and fraternal Pakistan in all spheres, including the military sphere, is in the spotlight of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.At the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral military cooperation and increasing the intensity of joint exercises and noted that the strategic partnership between the countries is developing.Valiyev condemned the terror attack in the Tirah valley in northwestern Pakistan and expressed condolences to the Pakistani side regarding the deceased.At the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation and exchanged views on the fight against terrorism and security issues.

