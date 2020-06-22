Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss political, economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani and Pakistani interparliamentary working group has discussed the development of political and economic relations between the two countries during the video conference held on June 19, Azernews reports.

Head of the working group with Pakistan Ganira Pashayeva noted that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are friendly and brotherly countries, and that currently political, economic, trade and humanitarian relations between two countries are at a very high level.

Touching upon the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the history of the Khojaly tragedy, Ganira Pashayeva thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position.

Moreover, it was noted that mutual visits by heads of state have played an important role in the development of relations between two countries.

Pashayeva stated that countries cooperate closely in a number of international organizations, and are interested in strengthening this cooperation.

Furthermore, it was noted that President of Azerbaijan in a number of online meetings at international level payed special attention to fight against COVID-19.

In his turn, head of the Pakistani group of friendship with Azerbaijan Mohammad Tala Mahmood talked of the development of inter- parliamentary relations, mutual benefits of cooperation in the spheres of oil and gas production and energy.

He stressed that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the settlement of the conflict over Nagorno Karabakh.

Likewise, he expressed gratitude over the development of Pakistani- Azerbaijan relations and the level of strategic partnership, as well as emphasized the great progress that has been made in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on the future development of inter-parliamentary relations and other issues of mutual interest.

