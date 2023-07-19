Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull prospects for expansion of cooperation in transport sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held meetings with Minister of Railways and Aviation of Pakistan Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister of Communications Asad Mahmoud and Minister of Water Resources Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari.

At the meetings the issues of development of bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, including air, rail, and transit transportation were discussed, News.Az reports.

Minister Nabiyev informed about the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and restoration projects in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in 202.

He said that in order to develop the transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan has invested heavily in this area, in particular, a number of roads and railways have been laid in the country, and new international airports have been put into operation, including in the liberated territories.

The ministers also discussed the plans of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) to carry out direct flights from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi cities of Pakistan twice a week in the near future.

They also focused on the issues of transportation between the two countries, including transit traffic, and exchanged views on the implementation of transportation through Azerbaijan along the North-West and North-South transport corridors using the ports of Pakistan.

News.Az