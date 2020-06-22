Azerbaijan, Pakistan to hold webinar on defense cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Pakistan and the Islamabad-based Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) will organize a webinar on “Azerbaijan-Pakistan Defense Cooperation: Successes & Opportunities” on June 24, according to DND news agency.

The webinar will be dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of Azerbaijan armed forces.

The former National Security Advisor of Pakistan Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua will join the event as the guest of honor.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizada, Defense Attaché Mehman Novruzov, CGSS Executive Director Khalid Taimur and CGSS President Syed Khalid Jaffery will address the webinar.

News.Az