Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade turnover exceeds $30M

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan reached $32 million in 2018, the Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said at a press conference dedicated to the presentation of investment opportunities in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that the trade turnover between the two countries increased almost four times.

"Prior to this, the figure was about $8 million. Pakistan is interested in strengthening trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan. We see great potential for bilateral development in the tourism sector," he said.

News.Az

