Azerbaijan, Palestine hold political consultations

Baku hosted on Tuesday political consultations between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine.

The consultations were chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and the Assistant to the Palestinian Foreign Minister for Asia, Africa, and Austria, Mazen Shamiyah, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry told APA.

Khalafov said that Azerbaijan-Palestine ties, which have historical roots, continue to develop successfully.

Khalafov thoroughly informed the Palestinian delegation about the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mazen Shamiyah in turn said Palestine is interested to expand the mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, noting that Palestine highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid and support at the international level.

Khalafov spoke of Azerbaijan’s role and importance in strengthening the solidarity among Muslim states, mentioning the declaration of the year 2017 as “Year of Islamic Solidarity” upon President Ilham Aliyev’s order.

The sides discussed ways of increasing high-level mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Palestine, boosting the cooperation in the agricultural, humanitarian, tourism, culture, and education areas, and holding culture days, etc.

