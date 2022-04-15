Azerbaijan, Palestine mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine. We send our best wishes to the Government and people of the State of Palestine on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-Palestine cooperation.”

