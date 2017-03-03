Azerbaijan Pardon Commission reviews over 600 applications

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pardon Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan held the next meeting.

Report informs that the meeting considered nearly 130 applications.

Thus, the number of examined appeals exceeded 600.

Notably, the Pardon Commission has received more than 800 applicants. President Ilham Aliyev is expected to sign a pardon order on the eve of Novruz holiday.

News.Az

