Azerbaijan parliament begins discussion of 2018 state budget package

Azerbaijani Parliament began discussion of the state budget package for 2018.

Speaker Ogtay Asadov declared the plenary session open, APA reports.



Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and members of the government are attending the meeting.



The budget for 2018 of relevant executive authority implementing social security and defense, unemployment insurance fund's budget for 2018, the limit of need criteria for 2018, subsistence minimum for 2018, as well as cost estimates of the parliament and Chamber of Accounts for 2018, and draft amendments to the Tax Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the laws on “Insurance Activity”, “Securities Market” and “Postal service” will be discussed at the meeting.



The drafts of the state and consolidated budgets for 2018 are expected to be approved at the end of the plenary session.



The discussions will last till November 23.

News.Az

