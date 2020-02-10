Azerbaijan parliamentary elections held in full compliance with int'l obligations: MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on the early parliamentary elections held in the country on Feb. 9.

The statement reads as follows:

“The elections were held in full compliance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Electoral Code and the international obligations of Azerbaijan.

A total of 5573 polling stations have been set up throughout the country, and according to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, 47.81 percent of voters took part in voting and exercised their voting rights.

As a result of the Armenian aggression, out of 125 electoral districts located in Azerbaijan, 7 were fully occupied, and 3 partially, and in order to ensure the exercise of the constitutional rights of internally displaced persons (IDPs) expelled from these territories 523 polling stations were set up throughout the country. It was also reflected in the interim report of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights

Election Observation Mission of 29 January 2020. The IDPs from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, deprived of voting in their home towns, exercised their voting rights in these polling stations arranged specially for them. The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan took part in the competitive elections in Khankendi and Shusha constituencies and became the elected representatives of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Also, the Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia were invited by the Central Election Commission, as well as by the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, to participate in the parliamentary elections voting.

The highest number of registered candidates in the parliamentary elections so far - 1314 candidates - has been contested, and this indicates the comprehensiveness and fairness of the candidate registration process, as well as the competitive electoral environment. The elections were also marked by such moments as a significant increase in the number of registered women candidates compared to the previous elections, ensuring broad pluralism with the representation of candidates from 19 political parties.

The election process was monitored by 883 international observers, who came to the country at the invitation of the Azerbaijani side, and about 78,000 local observers. At the same time, 199 representatives from 132 foreign media joined the observation of the elections. The absolute majority of both international and local observers confirmed that the elections were free, democratic and transparent. If any election-related shortcomings are recorded, they will be seriously investigated.

The parliamentary elections of 20 February 2020 constitute the next important step in the democratic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

News.Az

News.Az