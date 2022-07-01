Azerbaijan pays special attention to commandos' combat training (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the training exercises were held in the Azerbaijan Land Forces Operations Commando units, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In practical training, the commandos overcome the obstacles with high professionalism and accomplish the tasks on opening the scout trail obstacle and destroying the imaginary enemy.

During the exercises, held to further improve commandos' individual skills, as well as fire and tactical training, the assigned tasks are being successfully accomplished.

News.Az