Azerbaijan pays special attention to sustainable development: State Agency

Azerbaijan pays special attention to the fight against climate change and sustainable development, said Tabriz Ammayev, Deputy Director of State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy.

He made the remarks while speaking at the German-Azerbaijani Sustainability Forum on “Renewable Energy in Azerbaijan” in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Ammayev noted that Azerbaijan’s priority is to increase the share of renewables in electricity production to 30 percent by 2030.

The agency deputy director added that the Azerbaijani government is aiming to ensure sustainable development and create a green energy zone in the country’s liberated territories.

News.Az